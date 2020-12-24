Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency.
Gavino Garay reports.
