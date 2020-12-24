Holidays Bring Stress, Fatigue For Health Workers

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

While many will get a small break during the Christmas holidays, Helen Keller Hospital is looking to show appreciation to their frontline employees who won't.

She learned how they're making employees feel appreciated during this stressful time.

Helen keller hospital staff told me it's the little things right now.

Like this week they safely deliverd hot chocolate to each nurse.

They're trying to get creative with how they show their staff members their appreciated.

Another special thing is the community involvement.

These are cards made by local elementary school kids and sent to the hospital who then sends them to each nurses house so they get a nice surprise when they go home.

More on the technical side though, just this week the hosptial reached it's highest number of coronavirus patients.

Healthcare workers are already stressed so the hosptial is finding ways to help them during their shifts too.

Number one is rotating as much as possible our critical care nurses and respiratory therapists and others who work directly with covid patients trying to sub in new people as much as possible.

Even those who were really comfortable working the covid unit have said you know kyle i didn't even realize how much we needed a break until we got one those nurses and doctors are now caring for 43 coronavirus patients plus many other patients.

The hospital is also preparing for an increase in patients around the new year.

We know the entire 4th floor and some of the third floor are being used as the coroanvirus unit.

