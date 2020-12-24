5pm Baby Murder 12.23.2020

An infant is dead and his mother behind bars

lexington police have charged 32- year-old sammantha moore with the murder of her nine- month-old son... ocean moore.

The charges come after officers found the baby dead at an apartment on centre parkway this morning.

They say the infant was beaten.

Moore was arrested a few hours later.

