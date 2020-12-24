5pm Baby Murder 12.23.2020

11pm Samantha Moore Not Guilty Plea 12.29.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
In Lexington, a woman accused of killing her 9-month-old son has pleaded not guilty.
Dead and his mother.... behind bars.
lexington police have charged 32- year-old sammantha moore with the murder of her nine- month-old son... ocean moore.
The charges come after officers found the baby dead at an apartment on centre parkway this morning.
They say the infant was beaten.
Moore was arrested a few hours later.
