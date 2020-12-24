Indiana HC Allen 'isn't taking Rebels lightly'

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago

#11 Indiana head coach Tom Allen says Ole Miss is incredibly explosive and he won't be taking them lightly.

Allen says: they want to be able to crank those explosive plays off playaction and that's why their running game is able to do what it can.

The run game is critical for what they do they have talented backs and receivers who can hurt you.

It's about us doing special things to affect that.

They do it against everyone.

They kicked an onside kick of win the game late against alabama.

That shows you who we are playing and how explosive they are.