Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
On the 3rd anniversary of Victor Maurice Hill's death, his family connects with people he saved through organ donation.

And they get a special gift from one of them.

... ebv says matters and money when unknown number ... an organ donor for forgiving or plausible wife, for their son died several years ago this wil surely institute ... three years ago on december 23 norman hill lost her son unexpectedly the general retail is 32 passed away he was talented halogens virtual going to the only love the lord of people i could say he was born like ... this tool us was an organ donor who helped save more lives his heart help save the life of emily hardin in knox today met for the first time virtually hard surprise hill that you christmas get something that i do spell to graduate college and a man is a ... you overwhelmed by hearing her son's heartbeat for the first time in years hill says she will forever stay in touch with harden she was able to give me something that she knew that i would love so it tells me a lot about how a person that she's really ... i guess you call love choice she's excited about life for more information about how you love to become an organ donor




