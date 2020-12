Hummingbirds AI | Disrupt 2020 Video Credit: TechCrunch Disrupt - Duration: 03:27s - Published 6 days ago Hummingbirds AI | Disrupt 2020 Hummingbirds AI is building an AI-enabled smart security solution with computer vision capabilities on the Edge of the network. 0

