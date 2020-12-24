Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Staying dry through Christmas

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Staying dry through ChristmasCooler for Christmas Eve, warmer for Christmas Day and much cooler for next week

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday even though there was...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Severe' snow could fall on Scotland between Christmas and New Year

'Severe' snow could fall on Scotland between Christmas and New Year Forecasters say that Christmas Day and Boxing Day will remain dry and cold before stormy conditions...
Daily Record - Published

Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel sets, markers, sidewalk chalk, much more

Today at Amazon we have spotted a number of notable last-minute Crayola gift deals starting from...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Monday Night Forecast With Paul Heggen [Video]

Monday Night Forecast With Paul Heggen

Expect dry conditions in the Bay Area through Christmas Eve, with showers arriving in the Bay Area on Christmas Day. Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published
How to Keep Those Christmas Tree Needles on Your Tree [Video]

How to Keep Those Christmas Tree Needles on Your Tree

The following tips will help keep your tree fresh for as long as possible.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, we will have cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds up to 30-35 mph with temperatures falling just below freezing. Snowfall will start to move in from the south. Saturday will be a day of..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:39Published