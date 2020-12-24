Staying dry through Christmas
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:40s - Published
3 minutes ago
Cooler for Christmas Eve, warmer for Christmas Day and much cooler for next week
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday even though there was...
IndiaTimes - Published
18 hours ago
Forecasters say that Christmas Day and Boxing Day will remain dry and cold before stormy conditions...
Daily Record - Published
3 days ago
Today at Amazon we have spotted a number of notable last-minute Crayola gift deals starting from...
9to5Toys - Published
5 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Monday Night Forecast With Paul Heggen Expect dry conditions in the Bay Area through Christmas Eve, with showers arriving in the Bay Area on Christmas Day. Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:44 Published 2 days ago
NBC 26 weather forecast Tonight, we will have cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds up to 30-35 mph with temperatures falling just below freezing. Snowfall will start to move in from the south. Saturday will be a day of.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:39 Published 2 weeks ago