Food For Bay Area Families: The Swig Company Donates $150,000 To SF-Marin Food Bank

KPIX 5 reporter Allen Martin talks to Emily Cyr of the The Swig Company and Rajan Dev of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

The Swig Company helped raise $150,000 to the food bank.

(12/23/20)