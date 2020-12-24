COVID-19 Surge In Cases, Hospitalizations Continues In Southland
Coronavirus cases across the Southland continued their sharp increases Wednesday and the pandemic surges.
Gov. Lee limits public gatherings, asks families to not gather outside their immediate householdGovernor Bill Lee gave a statewide address Sunday night asking Tennesseans to wear masks and avoid gatherings with anyone other than their immediate household in hopes of avoiding another surge of..
What's behind the alarming rise in California's Covid-19 casesSince the Thanksgiving holiday, California has faced a surge of Covid-19 infections unparalleled across the United States, leading to continued daily record highs in hospitalizations and deaths...