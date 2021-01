FLYING HIGH IN THE LINCOLN AVIATOR.

With the current version of the Aviator, Bumper2Bumpertv thinks the Lincoln Motor Company may have found a way back into that segment.

We have often questioned whether a domestic automaker can build a respectable luxury vehicle.

IF WE WERE GOING TO BE TRADITIONAL THE MUSIC OF THE HOLIDAY SONG “OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS TO GRANDMOTHERS HOUSE WE GO…” WOULD BE PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND.

BUT IN RESPECT TO THE TIMES THIS JOURNEY WAS IN THE LINCOLN AVIATOR TO THE LOCAL FARMER'S MARKET, TO GET A FRESH CUT TREE AND TIE IT TO THE ROOF OF THE LUXURY SUV.

OFFICIALLY THE AVIATOR COULD BE CONSIDERED A CROSSOVER WITH IT’S UNIBODY CONSTRUCTION.

BUT TO THE DRIVER AND PASSENGERS ALL THAT MATTERS IS THE COMFORT OF THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

WE DROVE A BLACK LABEL VERSION WHICH LEAVES NO DOUBT ABOUT ITS CLAIM TO BE A LUXURY VEHICLE.

FIRST, WE MUST GIVE THE BRAND PROPS FOR THE SEAT DESIGN WHICH HAS A NEAR INFINITE NUMBER OF SETTINGS FOR THE JUST RIGHT ADJUSTMENT.

WHILE LINCOLN DIDN’T ORIGINATE CERTAIN FEATURES LIKE THE DOOR MOUNTED SEAT ADJUSTMENT CONTROLS, IT HAS FOUND A PLACE IN THIS VEHICLE AT JUST THE RIGHT SPOT TO REACH.

THE ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM IN THE CABIN IS PERFECTLY BLANCED WITH 28 SPEAKERS STRATEGICALLY PLACED FOR A CONCERT HALL EXPERIENCE.

THE SECOND ROW PICKS UP WHERE THE FIRST LEAVES OFF WITH AMPLE SPACE ALONG WITH CLIMATE AND ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM CONTROLS THAT WILL MAKE A PASSENGER TRULY FEEL LIKE A BOSS.

THERE IS A THIRD ROW WHICH CAN ACCOMMODATE ADULTS ON A SHORT TRIP BUT WHEN THOSE SEATS ARE FOLDED DOWN, THERE IS PLENTY OF SPACE TO CARRY LUGGAGE AND GIFTS FROM A FAMILY OF FOUR IN STYLE.

THE AVIATOR ALSO HAS A LOT OF THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY IN TERMS OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE AS STANDARD EQUIPMENT WHICH WAS ALSO EASY TO UNDERSTAND.

THE DRIVE TRAIN WAS MORE THAN ADEQUATE WITH A TWIN TURBO 3.0 LITER V6 UNDER E HOOD.

IT DELIVERS A ROBUST 400 HORSEPOWER AND 415 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THAT IS MORE THAN ENOUGH TO PROVIDE A NIMBLE RESPONSE WHEN NEEDED.

MATCHED WITH A TEN-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION THE AVIATOR GLIDED THROUGH SHIFT CHANGES.OVER THE YEARS WE HAVE BEEN CRITICAL OF THE WAY LINCOLN APPROACHED DESIGNING AND BUILDING LUXURY VEHICLES.

BUT THIS AVIATOR AND WHAT ELSE THAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR THE BRAND TELLS US THAT THEY MAY HAVE FOUND THEIR WAY BACK INTO THE SEGMENT.

I’M GREG MORRISON