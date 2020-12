Christmas Day NBA Rundown with The Fantasy Executive Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:39s - Published 2 days ago The Fantasy Executive breaks down the five game Christmas Day slate in the NBA. The Fantasy Executive breaks down the five game Christmas Day slate in the NBA. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Fantasy Executive's NBA Daily Rundown



The Fantasy Executive is back at it for night two in the NBA, there is a 13 game slate this evening so there is plenty to wager on, young start Coby White and Trae Young begin their season going.. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:48 Published 2 days ago