Roald And Beatrix Movie Behind The Scenes with Dawn French

Roald And Beatrix Movie Behind The Scenes with Dawn French - Dawn French talks all things #RoaldAndBeatrix in a special behind the scenes interview.

The story is based on the true story of a six-year-old Roald Dahl visiting Beatrix Potter at her Cumbrian home.

Both are dealing with issues – Roald has recently lost his sister and father, while Beatrix is coming to the end of her career and feeling disconnected from her readers while being hounded by her publisher.

Roald’s troubles drift away when he reads Beatrix’s books, so his mum takes him on his first adventure to try to meet his favourite author.

The encounter is life-changing for Roald and Beatrix.

Co-starring Bill Bailey, Alison Steadman, Jessica Hynes and Harry Tayler as the young Roald, the feature-length film is narrated by John Hannah.

