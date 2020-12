Carolers sing at hospice

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago

SHIPMENTS OF THE VACCINE TOOFFER IT TO ALL 30-THOUSAND TEAMMEMBERS.A GROUP IN PINELLAS COUNTY ISTRYING TO BRIGHTEN SPIRITS FORHOSPICE CARE PATIENTS.

THE SMALLGROUP STOPPING IN HALLWAYS ANDOUTSIDE WINDOWS, SPREADING THECHRISTMAS CHEER THROUGH SONG.JAN DORR’S CAROLING IS EXTRAPERSONAL.

HER MOTHER DIED IN THECARE OF SUNCOAST HOSPICE IN THISVERY FACILITY.(117-125) "And I saw then howloving and caring they were, shewas truly even til the end takencare of"JAN SAID THE BEST THING SHE’SEVER DONE WAS RETURN