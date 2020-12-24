Ole Miss frustrated but optimistic ahead of Outback Bowl

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

During any other college football season, a four-win Ole Miss team would be home for the New Year.

- during any other college- football season... a- four-win ole miss team... would- be home, for the new- year.

- but in this new world of covid-- 19... four-win ole miss is stil- going bowling... against a team- that was probably just- one win away... from being in - the college football- playoff.- it's ole miss and 11th-ranked - indiana, in this year's outback- bowl... on january 2nd in tampa- florida.- the rebels still got the call - despite losing to l-s-u, on - saturday... in the same way the- lost most of their games, this- year.

- three times have they fallen- short after leading or being- tied, in the fourth quarter...- and even needed - overtime... to get past - kentucky.

- on the one hand... it's shoulda- coulda, woulda... but on- the other... ole miss just as - easily could've been... in a ne- year's six bowl.- - "really frustrating but at the same time, i- feel like i would think for a - fan base, everything around is - lot more excited than - a year ago if you're saying - okay, you've got some blowout - games saying alright, - we're a long ways away, 66-3 to- alabama or something like that.- so i do like- that, i think that's showing up- in recruiting that players feel- like hey, i can go- there and it's not that far awa- from being a championship - program."

- - - the rebels and hoosiers will- kick things off, at 11-30 a-m - january 2nd... from raymond