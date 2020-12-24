Alcorn County medical workers receive vaccine

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 days ago

It's a monumental day for Alcorn County as the first group of medical workers received the coronavirus vaccine.

Days after other hospitals across the viewing area received and started administering their vaccine, the first group of medical workers in corinth received the coronavirus vaccine wtva's alexis jones is live in the city now with how the first person to get the vaccine feels.

I'm outside of magnolia regional health center where the very first person got the coronavirus vaccine.

She said she was overwhelmed with emotions..

"i didn't want to cry but i was so..

I was just so overjoyed to finally receive it."

Dr. amy davis is the medical director at express care.

Davis is the first of many health professionals to take the vaccine.

Dr. davis said the pandemic has been rough.

She's happy to finally get a shot of hope..

Sot: "i've practiced for 20 years and i've seen more deaths in this past 6 months really for us, than i have in my career."

More than 200 workers took the vaccine.

The recipients were employees who work directly with coronavirus patients.

Nurses split workers into groups of 10 throughout the day to ensure social distancing.

Davis said she wasn't nervous to take it.

Sot: "the side effects are minor and the studies look very promising so far."

Ceo of magnolia regional health center, jim hobson, said medical professionals received the moderna vaccine.

He said about 300 people will get it tomorrow.

Sot: "for them to have the opportunity to be sort of getting the vaccine as quickly as possible is certainly exciting."

As for davis, she said she's feeling fine.

She hasn't experienced any symptoms yet.

Live in corinth.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.