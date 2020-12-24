Global  
 

CJI Bobde inaugurates e-service centre at Tripura High Court

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:57s - Published
CJI Bobde inaugurates e-service centre at Tripura High Court

CJI Bobde inaugurates e-service centre at Tripura High Court

Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on December 23 inaugurated the e-Sewa Kendra in the Tripura High Court.

The e-service centre will help people get better access to courts and legal proceedings.Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, and other officials also attended the event.


