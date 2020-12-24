CJI Bobde inaugurates e-service centre at Tripura High Court

Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde on December 19, attended orientation programme on 'Protection of Wildlife' in Assam's Guwahati. Speaking at the event, Bobde said, "History of civilisation of man in a sense is the history of man's association with animals. But somehow since mechanisation developed and become an integral of our lives, the sole dependence on animals has considerably weakened and animals are being ignored."
A joint committee of Parliament for Data Protection asked Twitter, why it has not taken action against the tweets by comedian Kunal Kamra about the Chief Justice of India. BJP MP, Meenakashi Lekhi criticized Twitter against its inaction. She said, "On Kunal's tweet, they said that the post cannot be removed unless the court does not issue such orders."