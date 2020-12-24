16-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of woman on Singer Island Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 days ago 16-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of woman on Singer Island A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a woman on Singer Island earlier this month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend