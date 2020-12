President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort & Others



President Trump had already commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence earlier this year. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37KDB43 Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:41 Published 11 minutes ago

President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago



The Palm Beach Post's Antonio Fins and Christine Stapleton discuss Mar-a-Lago's role in President Trump's presidency and future. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:03 Published 3 hours ago