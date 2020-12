Dispatcher walks father through delivering a baby in Cheektowaga

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:46s - Published 6 minutes ago

“I think she is going to start to deliver, right now,” said Steven.

NEW AT 11 -- ONEFAMILY GOT APRETTY GREATPRESENT A WEEKBEFORECHRISTMAS.IN FACT -- THIS ONECAME A LITTLE BITEARLIER THANEXPECTED.JEFF RUSACK TELLSUS WHY THEY DON'TSEEM TO MIND --AND HOW A PUBLICSERVANT HELPEDTHEM ALONG THEWAY.DRIVING BY THEAIRPORT LASTFRIDAY... YOU'DNEVER KNOW WHATWAS HAPPENING.IN ONE OF THOSEPASSING CARSWERE CASANDRAAND STEVEN...CASSANDRA MADEHER HUSBAND PULLTHEIR TOYOTACAROLLA INTO APARKING LOT.WE KNEW IT WASHAPPENING.THEY WEREN'TGOING TO MAKE ITTO THE HOSPITAL.STEVEN CALLED911.ON THE LINE WASJENNIFERMAZGAJEWSKI, A DISPATCHERWITH THECHEEKTOWAGAPOLICEDEPARTMENT.I THINK SHE ISGOING TO STARTTO DELIVER RIGHTNOW.SO ALONG SIDEGENESEE STREET,MAZGAJEWSKIWALKED STEPHENTHROUGHDELIVERING A BABYIN THE FRONT SEATOF CAROLLA.HE HEAD ISSTARTING TOCOME, I DON'TKNOW WHAT TODO.HE FOLLOWEDALONG.

HE WASCALM COOL ANDCOLLECTIVE ONTHE PHONE WHICHSURPRISED ME.IT MIGHT SOUNDLIKE I AM CALM.BUT I'M RUNNINGTHROUGH AMILLION THINGS.IT WAS LITTLESCARY JUST NOTKNOW WHAT WASGOING TO HAPPEN.JUST AFTER 1:30 INTHE AFTERNOON OFDECEMBER 18TH..BEFORE THEPARAMEDICSARRIVED...ALEXANDRA WASBORN.WE'VE GOT AGREAT PULSE.PERFECT.

I CANHEAR THAT BABYCRYING, IS IT ABOY OR GIRL, DOWE KNOW YET?IT'SA GIRL.HEARTS WERERACING.THE FAMILY WENTTO SISTER'SHOSPITAL.NOW, THEY'RE BACKHOME.SHE'S DOING VERYWELL SINCE WE'VEBEEN HOME.IT WAS ACTUALLYREALLY KIND OFCOOL THAT ICOULD HELP BRINGSOMEONE INTOTHIS WORLD.SHE WASFANTASTICGUIDING MYHUSBANDTHROUGHEVERYTHING ANDMAKING HIM FEELCOMFORTABLEENOUGH TODELIVER AND KEEPMY CALM IN TURN.SO THE NEXT TIMECASANDRA ANDSTEVEN DRIVE BYTHE AIRPORT...THEY'LL ALWAYSHAVE A STORY TOTELL.JEFF RUSACK 7EWN.