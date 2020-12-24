Central Georgia Cares offers pet food assistance

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— People struggling to feed their pets due to the pandemic can get help thanks to Cares Act funding.

Central georgia cares is offering assistance with pet food and supplies to people impacted by covid.

It's thanks to a grant from the clayton and carol paul foundation and the ginny milner foundation.

Chairman of central georgia cares, patti jones, says... this will help people with their pets ... during this difficult time.

"we don't want them to be put in a position where they think they might have to make a decision to separate from their beloved pet because that's just not the option that there are resources c1 3 b13 available to them to make sure their families stay in tact with their pets."

If you need assistance with pet food, contact them through the