MNDot crews work to clear the roads

We're checking in with MNDot.

Is coming up./// snow is continuing to cover roads across southeast minnesota.

Let's check in again with kimt news three's anthony monzon live for an update on the conditions and the hard work of plow drivers.

Xxx well katie and george... we've pulled over stormtracker 3 onto the side of (location)... and just take a look at this.

Right now minn?

"*dot says it hs all of its 101 snow plows out on the road.

They'll continue working through the night until after midnight... and then another crew will come in and continue plowing the roads.

Minn?

"*dot also says thy don't expect road conditions to get much better... even tomorrow and here's why.

The plows on the road right now are only blading snow off the road.

They are not applying salt or any other product to melt snow.

And that's because when tempuratures drop below 20 degrees... two things happen.

One?

"* drivers pass ovr the snow... it compacts and becomes harder to remove.

And two ?

"* applying salt at these low tempuratures could actually make things much more dangerous because whatever snow it does melt will re?

"* freeze... and possibly create an even bigger ice patch on the road.

Just a short time ago i spoke with a member of minn?

"*dot's leadership team... who tells me if you can... tonight is probably a good night to stay off the road.

"if you're on a city street, it may not seem that bad.

It's still slick out there, but once you get out in the countryside where your visibility is really limited, it can be treacherous driving.

So we'd really like if people can, just to hold off on their traveling."

And if you are driving tonight... you may notice roads are still covered in snow... and that's not because plows haven't been by... but because these winds are continually blowing snowdrifts out into areas that have already been plowed.

Live in