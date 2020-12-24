WCBI NEWS AT TEN- 12/23/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

Monroe county deputies seize more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

34-year-old antonio wright is charged with aggravated trafficking.

Sheriff kevin crook says deputies, along with the north mississippi narcotics agents, confiscated two point two pounds of the crystal meth on tuesday morning.

Agents found the alleged drugs at a home on athens- hatley road.

Wright is on probation out of lee county for kidnapping and robbery.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to look for his brother... michael wright.

The 37-year-old is wanted for aggravated trafficking.

He is also currently on probation.

Crook says this wright brother lives outside of monroe county but did not provide a specific location.

Top more than a thousand dollars in a lowndes county fraud cases has been recovered.

Deidra norris was convicted of stealing and activating snap ebt cards from people who were in a drug rehab facility.

She also confessed to buying and selling other ebt cards.

Now, the mississippi department of human services says it has received one thousand one 42 dollars in full restitution from the case.

Norris pled guilty to four counts of food stamp fraud and was given probation.

Top pickens county deputies track down an accused burglar.

Now, 44-year-old ricky spruill of ethelsville is charged with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and attempting to elude.

When spruill was arrested, 46-year- old kevin vail was also taken into custody.

Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Pickens county sheriff todd hall says some residents noticed someone taking their neighbor's property on monday and called deputies.

Spruill was arrested yesterday after a foot chase.

Vail was allegedly armed when he was arrested.

Both men remain in jail.

The state department of health is reporting two thousand 634 new covid-19 cases today and 43 deaths, 4 of those deaths are in lowndes county.

Now, the long awaited vaccine has finally reached a local hospital.

Today..

High risk doctors and physicians were able to get the vaccination at baptist golden triangle.

The first m.d.

Was honored to take the first of many shots that were administered and explains his feeling to receiving it.

"it's my pleasure to take this shot because i think it's the right thing for me to do and i think it's the right thing for our country to have this because without a vaccination we're in big trouble to try and win this battle..

Like any other shot i've ever had nothing to do it.

I just felt a needle go in come out and not a big deal."

After their first shots doctors waited 15 minutes for any side effects and scheduled for their second shots that must me given 28 days after today.

Deputies and staff members at the clay county sheriff's department are making sure a local family has a merry christmas.

The department adopted a mother and her four children who have become like family to them.

In october, lt.

Cassandra smith saved a little boy who was choking on food.

Since then, she has remained close with the child's family and talked to her sheriff about adopting the family for christmas.

They got busy buying toys and other items for them.

We just pitched in and bought everything they wanted on their wish list.

Everybody is just a family now.

And during this time everybody needs to love each other, try to pull together; whatever you got, share it with the next person.

I'm so blessed and i'm so thankful for her for getting all this stuff for us.

It's a blessing.

The west point police department also donated gifts and other items to the family.

Be sure to have plenty of winter clothes and a warm spot to stay over the next 2 days.

Temperatures will moderate during the weekend.

Cash 3 lottery gfx goes here tonight on health talk with baptist, we talk more about the importance of donating blood.

Take a look.

No script billboard attached the holiday season is in full swing.

And, for many people that's reason to celebrate.

If you are looking for bubbles, here's bobbie burgess with tonight's uncorked.

Bobbie burgess: welcome back to uncorked everyone.

I'm your host, bobbie, and today i'm here with val spellman, a certified sommelier who works for mad vines and spirits.

So tell us a little bit about mad vines and spirits.

Val spellman: mad vines and spirits is the largest independent broker in the state of mississippi.

And we represent wineries and spirits from all over the world.

Bobbie burgess: one of our favorite companies to work with here at restaurant tyler, the , bin 612, and soon to be humble taco.

So today we've picked a bunch of sparkling wines for the holiday season.

Christmas is coming up, new year's eve.

And so let's get started with the first one.

This is going to be the mistinguett, cava.

So this comes from spain.

And earlier, val was telling me about the story behind the bottle, which is really great.val spellman: oh, mistinguett, named after a french performer, that was the highest paid performer in the world at the beginning of the 19th century.

So it's got a really nice story and it's very, very tasty.

Bobbie burgess: easy to drink.

You can pair this with so many different dishes, beginning of the meal, appetizers, dessert, patio outside.

One of the things i love about this bottle is that on the back they have a tribute to women.

It says, "mistinguett, cava.

The tribute to all women who work each day to make their dreams come true, just like mistinguett did."

So i feel like for the holiday season and for just getting ready to go into 2020, if you need an uplifting bottle, this is the one to pour and drink and listen to the back of the label and make your dreams come true.

Bobbie burgess: so next we have a to z bubbles.

This comes out of willamette valley, oregon.

I love the label.

This has been a standard wine on our menu at restaurant tyler for about a year now.

You want to tell us a little bit about this?

Val spellman: fun and festive, a to z is one of the larger wineries in oregon.

And we just love all of their wines, especially these ros?

Bubbles.

Bobbie burgess: if you're one of the people that goes after the label, this bottle when you open it will not disappoint.

It's got great packaging, it's going to be mainly pinot noir with a dash of chardonnay in it, and i love the back because it says, "bubble on," and i feel like on sundays, you just need to bubble on.

Bobbie burgess: so our next wine is going to come from italy.

We have featured this one before.

It's one of our favorites here.

It's one of my favorite brunch wines, but this is the l'onesta lambrusco di sorbara.

This also has a great story and is tributed to a woman, nicchia, who was the countess of castiglioni and was credited with unifying italy.

So the woman on the bottle is actually going to be a picture, or painting, of her.

So what do you think about lambrusco?

Val spellman: i love lambrusco.

Lambrusco, a lot of people think it's always sweet, but it's not.

Some of them are very dry and crisp just like this one.

And they are lower in alcohol, so they make a great brunch wine or lunch wine, or day drinking wine.

Bobbie burgess: charcuterie wine, this is my go-to.

Another thing i love about lambrusco is i used to, like pokemon got to catch them all, there are 11 different varieties of lambrusco and a year ago i made it my goal to try and find all of them.

This one is still my favorite, sorbara.

It's just a little bit more light and floral, and it's a little bit more crisp and acidic.

So it's got those nice tart flavors.

Val spellman: sure.

Bobbie burgess: so 2020 has been a very rough year, especially for the hospitality industry.

So for me, i'll be drinking champagne.

So we picked champagne lanson.

I also recommend that if you're one of those people who's just ready to get in 2021 and forget about 2020, let's toast at midnight with an amazing champagne, which is brand new to the state that y'all brought in.

Val spellman: we have just recently brought in lanson, and very excited about it.

It is the official champagne of wimbledon and the official champagne of the british royal family.

It is unbelievably delicious, and champagne is just not for celebrations it's for anytime you feel like having some bubbles.

Bobbie burgess: absolutely.

Marilyn monroe woke up every morning and drank a glass of champagne to get started with her day.

Val spellman: i think there's something to that.

Bobbie burgess: yes.

If you're down, just drink bubbles.

So thank you all so much for tuning in.

We'll be back next week.

Yeah.

Cheers.

Val spellman: cheers.

It's hard to argue against iverson molinar as the most improved bulldog this season... through five games this year he's putting up just under 18 points per game... and it's been a long journey for the mississippi state sophomore guard... it's a hoops career that started in panama... that's where he is from..

He moved to the u-s at 14 for basketball reasons... his parents pictured right here still live in panama... when he first got to the states it was a tough adjustment..

He didn't speak much english and lived with a host family at the start in california... after he adjusted the basketball gamble payed off for him and he committed to ben howland and mississippi state... molinar says he's just getting started... and the improvements he made this offseason aren't just one big coincidence..

00-05 :24-:29 molinar says: i was training three times a day and i actually went back to san diego to work out with my uncle and he played professionally overseas and he knew what i had to do to become one of the best sec players and i am still working on that.

Howland says: his overall understanding of the game yhas imroved in every aspect.

A better defender both on an off the ball and a better decision maker in terms of his passing.

That uncle he mentioned that helped him train..... pictured right here... is jo-el jones camacho... along with his lengthy overseas career he averaged 12 points per game for sacramento state in college... how many times have we seen this at the collegiate level?

Former mississippi state forward reggie perry showing off what he's got on the nba hardwood for the brooklyn nets... it didn't take him long to score his first points in the pros... he did it opening night in brooklyn's blowout victory over the golden state warriors... nice offenseive rebound and putback for ben howland's former player... im sure he's smiling watching that... the nets traded for perry after the clippers selected him with the 58th pick in the 2020 nba draft last month... he's on a two way contract with the team meaning he'll split the time with them and the long island nets this season... big things to come for reggie..

I'm sure if you were to ask mike leach and lane kiffin who they'd want to play in their bowl games this year... the answer would be the best team possible... they are each playing ranked opponents... state is playing #24 tulsa... while the rebels will square off with number 11 indiana..

The hoosiers look like they're on their way to becoming a football school... they are 6-1 this season with that one loss coming to college football playoff bound ohio state... while head coach tom allen's club is a tough matchup for kiffin..

Allen isn't taking the rebels lightly... 00-05 allen says: they want to be able to crank those explosive plays off playaction and that's why their running game is able to do what it can.

The run game is critical for what they do they have talented backs and receivers who can hurt you.

It's about us doing special things to affect that.

They do it against everyone.

They kicked an onside kick of win the game late onside kick of win the game late against alabama.

That shows you who we are playing and how that shows you who we are playing and how explosive they are.

Kickoff for the outback bowl is at 11:30 january 2nd on abc ole miss men's basketball has wrapped up it's non-conference slate... the rebels doing so in style taking down tennessee-martin 90-43... a game head coach kermit davis said was necessary to get the taste of the dayton loss out of his team's mouth... kj buffen and oxford native jarkel joiner led the way for the rebels each with 16 points in the contest... ole miss is now 6-1 on the year... pretty impressive after being the last power five team to tip off..

They played 6 games in 12 days... davis is proud of his guys' effort and response... 00-05 davis says: would we like to be 6-0 and disappointed with dayton you bet.

Up 9 in the second half.

To have the time off that we did and play that number of games with no practice, i'm proud of our team.

We've been a great practice team.

Not perfect but always coming to play and i am really proud of them.

