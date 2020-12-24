BS Report: December 23rd

Global  
 

The Bulldogs are facing the undefeated Bearcats of Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Bill Shanks breaks down this tough matchup for the Dawgs and what to expect.

Atlanta.

And we are thrillthrild that georgia will complete its season after having only one game miss because of covid.

And that was because of vanderbilt having issues and not being able to go to athens for the final game of the regular season.

So we should be very grateful that georgia played as many games as it did play for 2020.

Of course it's been an unbelievable year and we should all be grateful for the sports that we've been able to see so far and know that for most teams there's one game left with a bowl game.

Speaker 2 (01:00) : and of course, for alabama and clemson fans in ohio state, notre dame fans, at least two games left.

So georgia we'll have the undefeated cincinnati bear cats in it's bowl game.

And that should be a huge challenge.

Now remember this georgia season obviously has been defined by the fact that for part of the year, they did really not have a quarterback that was sec material drawn mathis early in the game, of course, against arkansas, the season opener, and then stetson bennett, two guys who were really backups, who were not able to be the starting quarterback and be productive as the starting quarterback, but then things change when jt daniels came in after the florida game and really showed a different off fence for georgia.

Now, uh, i, i'm very excited about seeing georgia play a better team than mississippi state and south carolina and missouri cincinnati of course, is a group of five conference team that is undefeated and believes they belong in the national championship conversation.

Speaker 2 (02:00) : and they can prove a lot by playing the georgia bulldogs from the sec.

So georgia has to be very careful with this game, but again, this is a different georgia team because of that all offense.

They've got a lot of offensive weapons, a lot of offensive weapons coming back next year also, but of course, with samir wide, doing great things as the running back james cook, uh, kendall, milton defined freshmen this year, also the edwards kid from colquitt county has done well.

And all of those receivers, jermaine burden, uh, obviously what, uh, uh, pickens has done this year,




