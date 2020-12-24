11pm 9-1-1 Hero - Brandon Woods 12.23.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

It takes a special person to be a fire fighter.

Our 911 hero serves on 2 different fire departments.

Abc 36's cody adams has the story.

A lot of kids grow up wanting to be like their dad.

Brandon woods has done that and then some.

Brandon works as a paid c1 3 firefighter.

On call for 24 hours.

On his off day, he volunteers for another fire department.

Its not easy, but brandon says he wouldn't have it any other way.

If you know someone just like brandon woods c1 3 going above and beyond nominate them to be our public safety store 911 hero on our website wtvq dot com.

Cody adams abc 36 news the t-s-a is reporting record- high travel, despite warnings to avoid