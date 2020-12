Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 09:41s - Published 46 seconds ago

Roast Duck With Orange Sauce

No Christmas feast is complete without a roasted turkey.In this episode, however, we try to give the Asian cousin a chance to shine with Chef Bob's Roast Duck à l'orange.There is one problem, though - his oven broke down!

What are we going to do!?For more #yummy content, visit here!