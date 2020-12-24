STM Ready for De La Salle Rematch

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 days ago

The stm cougars... still undefeated..

Tha's their goal in 2020 be the first undefeated state champs in school histroy..

But they have one game to go the state title game against de la salle on signing day last week..

I's a rematch of last yea's state title game which stm won 58-10.

"it feels really good," jack bech said.

"we have been working on this since last season ended all throughout quarantine have an undefeated championship season.

We are on the verge of it as seniors and we are going to try to knock it out."

They are two completely different teams they are a seasoned group," stm head coach jim hightower explained.

"last year they played a freshman quarterback.

He is a sophomore and he has another season under his belt.

Their junior running back is now a senior and you can tell the difference in maturity and size and strength."

Becuase of the pandemic this year the cougars motto uncaged and after the pandemic they ca't wait to let themselves loose on the state championship trophy after four winning quarters of football