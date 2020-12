Alex Padilla Heads To Senate, Shirley Weber Nominated As Replacement Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:54s - Published 6 minutes ago Alex Padilla Heads To Senate, Shirley Weber Nominated As Replacement Shirley Weber, soon to become the first Black woman to serve as California's top elections officer, will come to work with a deeply personal perspective about protecting the right to vote: Her grandfather never voted in the rural South decades ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like