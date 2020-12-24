Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium

Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.
The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine donations to the American Red Cross. The donations were collected between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020. The study found evidence of COVID-19 antibodies in 106 specimens, according to HuffPost.