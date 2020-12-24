Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium

Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium

There has been a massive surge in Red Cross volunteer numbers worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Belgium the amount has dropped.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

American Red Cross American Red Cross American nonprofit humanitarian organization

New fears of old violence in CAR [Video]

New fears of old violence in CAR

Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia and Rwanda have sent military support. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Red Cross calls for thousands of new blood donors to avoid an Australia-wide holiday shortage

 The blood bank is calling for 6,800 additional blood donations between Christmas and New Year to avoid a national shortage.
SBS
COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020 [Video]

COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020

The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine donations to the American Red Cross. The donations were collected between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020. The study found evidence of COVID-19 antibodies in 106 specimens, according to HuffPost.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Red Cross helps families impacted by Eta [Video]

Red Cross helps families impacted by Eta

Red Cross helps families impacted by Eta

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Volunteers Face Extra Challenges During Pandemic [Video]

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Volunteers Face Extra Challenges During Pandemic

The American Red Cross is still able to help many families despite the pandemic. Red Cross spokeswoman Joy Squier explains some of the challenges volunteers have faced this year.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:10Published
Day Of Giving: Volunteer With The Red Cross [Video]

Day Of Giving: Volunteer With The Red Cross

Volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:45Published