The most iconic cars of SEAT’s 70 years of history

2020 comes to and end and, despite the circumstances, it has been a year of celebrations for SEAT as the company celebrated its 70th anniversary.

From the 9th of May 1950 until today, the brand that put Spain on wheels and democratised mobility has undergone a profound transformation and has demonstrated a constant capacity for reinvention.

Over the past 70 years, the carmaker has launched a total of 75 models, including different versions and generations, among which some major ones that have marked a turning point.

Starting in 1953 with the SEAT 1400, the first car manufactured by the company, or with the legendary SEAT 600, which was presented in 1957 and soon became a symbol of freedom and mobility.

In 1984 the first SEAT Ibiza arrived and in 1999 the SEAT Leon, which has been a sales success since its launch.

2016 was also a remarkable year: the company entered the SUV segment with the SEAT Ateca, which was then followed by the SEAT Arona and the SEAT Tarraco.


