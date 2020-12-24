The new Toyota GR Yaris Circuit Pack Design

The new Toyota GR Yaris is a pure performance car, born from Toyota's title-winning experience in the World Rally Championship.

Forged from success in the heat of competition, it brings motorsport technology and design directly to the world of the road car, true to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's ethos for making ever-better cars that are intrinsically rewarding and fun to drive.

Positioned at the top of the all-new Yaris range, the GR Yaris is a unique model that benefits from the design and engineering skills of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and Tommi Mäkinen Racing, Toyota's partner in the WRC.

As well as serving as the official homologation model for development of the next Yaris WRC car, it also has all the attributes required for owners looking to compete successfully in local rally competitions.

Scheduled for launch in the second half of 2020, it will follow the GR Supra as Toyota's second global GR model.