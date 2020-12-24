The new Fiat Tipo Life Sw Driving Video

The design of the Fiat Tipo has been completely refreshed in the new model year.

It now looks even more modern, dynamic and elegant.

The visual identification mark on the front of the vehicle is the newly designed radiator grille with the new FIAT logo and lettering.

After the new Fiat 500, the Fiat Tipo is the brand's second model to adopt these new design elements.

The headlights and taillights of the Fiat Tipo have also been redesigned.

With full LED lights, they not only enhance the overall look, but also ensure a more modern look and increase active and passive safety thanks to improved visibility.

In line with the pursuit of greater sustainability, the new headlights and taillights also consume less electricity.

This relieves the load on the alternator and reduces consumption and CO2 emissions.

The lower part of the bumper has been upgraded with elements in the look of brushed chrome.

New designs, including a diamond finish, are available for the 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels.