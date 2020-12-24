Audi Q3 TFSI e Design in Glacier white

The Q3 45 TFSI e1 and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e2 mark the first step into the world of electrified Q models from Audi.

Their technology package is very similar to the A3 45 TFSI e3: The 1.4 TFSI cooperates with a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) that outputs 85 kW of power and 330 Nm (243.4 lb-ft) of torque.

Together, the two motors generate 180 kW (245 PS) of system output and 400 Nm (295.02 lb-ft) of system torque.

Both the Q3 45 TFSI e and the Sportback take 7.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph), and both models reach a top speed of 210 km/h (130.5 mph).

In the NEDC cycle, the Q3 45 TFSI e consumes 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (39 to 32 grams of CO2(62.8 to 51.5 g/mi)).

The Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e records the same values of 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (38 to 33 grams of CO2(61.2 to 53.1 g/mi)).

Both compact SUVs can cover up to 61 km (37.9 mi) in the NEDC powered purely by electricity.

In the WLTP, the distance is 51 km (31.7 mi) for the Q3 45 TFSI e and 50 km (31.07 mi) for the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e.

Like with the Audi A3 TFSI e, the 96 prismatic cells of the compact and light high-voltage battery store 13.0 kWh of energy.

This great value is achieved thanks to a new generation of prismatic cells.

The Audi Q3 45 TFSI e1 and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e2 can be charged using alternating current (AC) with an output of 3.6 kW, allowing an empty battery to recharge in slightly more than three hours.