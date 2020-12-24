Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands

Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands

A hard Brexit will cost the country's economy an estimated 17.5 billion euros ($21bn) in lost exports and thousands of jobs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact [Video]

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact

Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:08Published

Covid: Food bank stockpiling for no-deal Brexit and end of furlough

 Staff at Spires Foodbank anticipate a surge in demand in the new year after a record-breaking 2020.
BBC News

London Calling: England faces Brexit and variant coronavirus strain as pandemic wages on

 Much of the U.K. is currently in lockdown as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly. Meanwhile, the country waits on a Brexit deal. Simon Bates..
CBS News

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister [Video]

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious. We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar. Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain [Video]

European neighbours ban travel from UK due to new coronavirus strain

Italy, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands are among countries to have banned flights from the UK, in a bid to limit the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:35Published

Covid: Belgium and Netherlands ban flights from UK over variant

 The Netherlands and Belgium suspend flights to prevent a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.
BBC News