Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister



In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious. We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar. Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

