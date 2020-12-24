China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba

Global  
 

China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.

