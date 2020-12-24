Global  
 

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.


