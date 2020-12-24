Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi Police stopped the Congress convoy which was headed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, and later detained party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chanakyapuri's Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pragya said that only the leaders with permission will be allowed to go the Bhavan. During the protest, Priyanka said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. It is very clear that the government is not listening to the farmers. I think people have forgotten that it is a democratic country and the government should listen to the demands of the farmers." Later, Congress leader along with Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 over farmers' agitation. After meeting, Rahul said, "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws." "I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. Govt should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.
As Congress leaders began their march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chanakyapuri's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pragya on December 24 said only the leaders who have permission, will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The march is led by Rahul Gandhi who will be going to submit a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind over farmers' agitation.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf. Chowdhury said that Banerjee opened doors for the BJP in Bengal. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “In 1999, the BJP didn’t even exist here in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal. BJP strengthened its foothold in Bengal because of her.” He added, “She came to power with the help of Congress party but acted against us. Congress party kept on reminding her that what she was doing was wrong.” Chowdhury also said that BJP’s entry into Bengal not only weakened Congress’ hold but also weakened secularism in the state. Watch the full video for more.
