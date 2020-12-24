Global  
 

Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner.

She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers.

If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police.

The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.


