Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: Langer

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:08s
Australia unlikely to be changed for second India test: LangerAustralia set to field an unchanged team for second test

India dodge Langer 'mind games' as they wield changes for Boxing Day

Stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane has refused to buy into Australia's mind games ahead of the...
Brisbane Times - Published

Justin Langer: I am glad India are stressed

Australia chief coach Justin Langer can empathise with the Indian team after the 36-run shocker it...
Mid-Day - Published

Australia vs India | We’’ll go with same XI unless something happens in next few days: Justin Langer

Australia chief coach Justin Langer on December 24 said the home team will be unchanged for the...
Hindu - Published


