Kirk Cameron leads group caroling events in protest of California’s Stay-at-Home orders

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for Christmas caroling events in California. The events were in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates. The caroling was held in the parking lot of The..