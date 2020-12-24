Global  
 

Kirk Cameron leads group caroling events in protest of California's Stay-at-Home orders

Kirk Cameron leads group caroling events in protest of California’s Stay-at-Home orders

Kirk Cameron leads group caroling events in protest of California’s Stay-at-Home orders

Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic


Kirk Cameron protests stay-at-home order with caroling event during California COVID surge

 Former child star Kirk Cameron organized a caroling protest event in California that drew scores of people, many without masks or social distancing.
Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social Distancing

 Kirk Cameron took his anti-mask Xmas caroling on the road again, but this time he encountered protesters who were enraged by the flaunting of COVID precautions...
Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home order

 The demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
Coronavirus updates: CDC projects up to 420K deaths by mid-January; California is first state to 2M cases; COVID vaccine plans vary by state

 USA TODAY vaccine panel lauds science behind vaccines. Immunizations going 'slower' than expected, officials say. 326K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
COVID-19 patient fatally beats hospital roommate with oxygen tank after he 'started to pray,' California authorities say

 Jesse Martinez, 37, has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime murder and elder abuse, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless Christmas caroling event to protest California's stay-at-home order

Kirk Cameron hosted yet another Christmas caroling protest in California on Tuesday to combat...
Kirk Cameron protests stay-at-home order with caroling event during California COVID surge

Former child star Kirk Cameron organized a caroling protest event in California that drew scores of...
Kirk Cameron to Newsmax TV: Mental Harm From Lockdowns far Worse Than COVID Virus

Actor Kirk Cameron on Wednesday defended organizing Christmas carols in protest of state and local...
