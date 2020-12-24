‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Without naming him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "incompetent man" who is running the country on behalf of 3-4 people. He said, "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24 asserted that India is the only major country moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Reminiscing establishment of the university, PM Modi said, "Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university. It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of movement
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.
Delhi Police stopped the Congress convoy which was headed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, and later detained party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chanakyapuri's Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pragya said that only the leaders with permission will be allowed to go the Bhavan. During the protest, Priyanka said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. It is very clear that the government is not listening to the farmers. I think people have forgotten that it is a democratic country and the government should listen to the demands of the farmers." Later, Congress leader along with Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 chaired a meeting of the Health Minister and Health Secretary to review preparation for COVID-19 vaccination. After the meeting, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has completed all preparations and is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. The process of identification of all such people is almost complete."
The ongoing farmers' protest entered 29th day on December 24. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed central government's ego for the farm laws issue and further requested them to talk to the farmers in order to find a way out of this agitation. Gopal Rai said, "I feel the government is stuck on the farm laws issue because of its ego. They have called farmers Khalistani, Naxals, terrorists, and whatnot. The delay tactics of the govt are not working anymore. I would request the central government to talk to the farmers."
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Delhi's COVID-19 condition said that the situation is mellow as the infection rate has been below 2% for past few days. Satyendar Jain said, "Yesterday there were 871 positive cases in Delhi. For the last three days, less than 1,000 cases have surfaced per day. The infection rate has been below 2% for a few days. The situation seems to be mellow for now."