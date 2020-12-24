Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:22s - Published
‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests.

After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the interests of a select few at the expense of the interests of farmers.

'You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything.

I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi police along with other party workers while marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi

In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi an 'incompetent man' [Video]

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi an 'incompetent man'

Without naming him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "incompetent man" who is running the country on behalf of 3-4 people. He said, "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India only major country on track to achieve Paris climate target: PM Modi [Video]

India only major country on track to achieve Paris climate target: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24 asserted that India is the only major country moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Reminiscing establishment of the university, PM Modi said, "Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university. It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of movement

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian politician

Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi during protest march against farm laws [Video]

Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi during protest march against farm laws

Delhi Police stopped the Congress convoy which was headed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, and later detained party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chanakyapuri's Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pragya said that only the leaders with permission will be allowed to go the Bhavan. During the protest, Priyanka said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. It is very clear that the government is not listening to the farmers. I think people have forgotten that it is a democratic country and the government should listen to the demands of the farmers." Later, Congress leader along with Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Around 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 chaired a meeting of the Health Minister and Health Secretary to review preparation for COVID-19 vaccination. After the meeting, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has completed all preparations and is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. The process of identification of all such people is almost complete."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Gopal Rai blames centre's ego over deadlock on farm laws [Video]

Gopal Rai blames centre's ego over deadlock on farm laws

The ongoing farmers' protest entered 29th day on December 24. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed central government's ego for the farm laws issue and further requested them to talk to the farmers in order to find a way out of this agitation. Gopal Rai said, "I feel the government is stuck on the farm laws issue because of its ego. They have called farmers Khalistani, Naxals, terrorists, and whatnot. The delay tactics of the govt are not working anymore. I would request the central government to talk to the farmers."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
COVID situation in Delhi appears satisfactory: Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID situation in Delhi appears satisfactory: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Delhi's COVID-19 condition said that the situation is mellow as the infection rate has been below 2% for past few days. Satyendar Jain said, "Yesterday there were 871 positive cases in Delhi. For the last three days, less than 1,000 cases have surfaced per day. The infection rate has been below 2% for a few days. The situation seems to be mellow for now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Rashtrapati Bhavan Rashtrapati Bhavan Official residence of the President of India


Related videos from verified sources

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News [Video]

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was stopped by the police before a small delegation was allowed to enter the presidential palace to submit to President Ram..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Farmers won't go home until farm laws are scrapped: Rahul Gandhi's message to PM [Video]

Farmers won't go home until farm laws are scrapped: Rahul Gandhi's message to PM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 over farmers' agitation. After meeting, Rahul..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
PM Modi making money for crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

PM Modi making money for crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making money for the crony capitalists, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after he met President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' protest against the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published