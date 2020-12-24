‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests.

After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the interests of a select few at the expense of the interests of farmers.

'You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything.

I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi police along with other party workers while marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

