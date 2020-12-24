Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published 8 minutes ago

No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi

In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation.

He said, "There is no democracy in India.

It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.