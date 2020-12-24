Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi

No real democracy in India, only in imagination: Rahul Gandhi

In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation.

He said, "There is no democracy in India.

It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests [Video]

‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests

Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests. After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the interests of a select few at the expense of the interests of farmers. 'You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything. I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed,’ Rahul Gandhi said. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi police along with other party workers while marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:22Published
Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi an 'incompetent man' [Video]

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi an 'incompetent man'

Without naming him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "incompetent man" who is running the country on behalf of 3-4 people. He said, "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Delhi Police Delhi Police

Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Govt is sinner if it's calling farmers anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi during protest march against farm laws [Video]

Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi during protest march against farm laws

Delhi Police stopped the Congress convoy which was headed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, and later detained party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chanakyapuri's Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pragya said that only the leaders with permission will be allowed to go the Bhavan. During the protest, Priyanka said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. It is very clear that the government is not listening to the farmers. I think people have forgotten that it is a democratic country and the government should listen to the demands of the farmers." Later, Congress leader along with Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Rashtrapati Bhavan Rashtrapati Bhavan Official residence of the President of India


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Farmers won't go home until farm laws are scrapped: Rahul Gandhi's message to PM [Video]

Farmers won't go home until farm laws are scrapped: Rahul Gandhi's message to PM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 over farmers' agitation. After meeting, Rahul said, "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws." "I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. Govt should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian politician and Social Worker

PM Modi making money for crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

PM Modi making money for crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making money for the crony capitalists, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after he met President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' protest against the three new farm laws. He said, "PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Indian politician


Related videos from verified sources

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News [Video]

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was stopped by the police before a small delegation was allowed to enter the presidential palace to submit to President Ram..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published
Farmers’ protest enters Day 5: Watch what Rahul Gandhi & Sanjay Raut said [Video]

Farmers’ protest enters Day 5: Watch what Rahul Gandhi & Sanjay Raut said

Opposition parties continue to attack the Modi government over the farmer protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers are the real strength of the country and urged people to join their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published