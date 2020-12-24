Global  
 

This is the festive moment hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Centenarian Ellen Fadian celebrated the massive milestone, but because of coronavirus restrictions she was unable to have a big party.

She has spent her whole life living in Dooagh, on Achill, an isle on the west coast of Ireland - and her neighbours decided to rally together.This video was shot on the 22nd December 2020.


