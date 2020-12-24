To Olivia Movie (2021) - Hugh Bonneville, Keeley Hawes, Sam Heughan

The true story of renowned writer Roald Dahl and actress Patrica Neal.

Coming to cinemas and Sky Cinema 19 February.

It’s 1962 and Roald Dahl (Hugh Bonneville), an eccentric, burgeoning children’s author and his wife, Patricia Neal (Keeley Hawes), a glamourous Hollywood movie star, have retreated to the English countryside to bring up their expanding young family.

Tragically, their lives are turned upside down by the devastating death of their daughter Olivia and as the couple struggle through the unimaginable loss, their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength which changes their lives forever.