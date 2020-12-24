Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3

South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3

By setting standards for testing and tracing, South Korea is now struggling to contain its third wave of coronavirus infections.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News

India, South Korea to start Transport Air Bubble arrangement soon, hold talks

 Transport Air Bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services.
DNA
South Korea's virus cases surge [Video]

South Korea's virus cases surge

South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since the start of the pandemic. Edward Baran reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong-Un Displaying 'Excessive Anger' Over Economic Impact Of Coronavirus [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Displaying 'Excessive Anger' Over Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to be angry about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, South Korea's spy agency said on Friday. According to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis [Video]

South Korea warns of new COVID-19 crisis

New social-distancing measures will come into effect for the greater Seoul area on Thursday, as officials warn of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases. ..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published