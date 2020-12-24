CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I
Could there be a better way to welcome the new year that with a tiny new tot in Hollywood?
This lot couldn’t agree more.
An alternative to Hollywood - The film Industry turns to DubaiIn this episode of Cult, we take a look at how Dubai is attracting blockbuster movie productions by speaking to people from within the film industry there.
JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in SrinagarOn eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre..
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - IIINot even the A List is important enough to escape the clutches of Covid 19. Let’s see who caught it.
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Break ups 2020 - III2020 brought us lockdown’s and break ups. Let’s see who ended up in the latter category.