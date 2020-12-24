Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion World

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Stella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion WorldStella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion World

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stella Tennant: British model who defined 90s fashion dies at 50

The fashion world mourns the supermodel, who was a long-time muse to Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni...
The Age - Published

British Model, Fashion Muse Stella Tennant Dies at 50

The family did not disclose her cause of death
VOA News - Published