Stella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion World
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Stella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion World
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
2 minutes ago
Stella Tennant Remembered By British Fashion World
Stella Tennant: British model who defined 90s fashion dies at 50
The fashion world mourns the supermodel, who was a long-time muse to Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni...
The Age - Published
12 hours ago
British Model, Fashion Muse Stella Tennant Dies at 50
The family did not disclose her cause of death
VOA News - Published
12 hours ago
