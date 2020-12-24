Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Do Not Give Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Do Not Give Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays

Do Not Give Your Dog These Foods During the Holidays

According to pet expert Erin Askeland, giving your dog ham can give them digestion issues.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What's The Best Dog Food On The Market? [Video]

What's The Best Dog Food On The Market?

We love our dogs. We want them to eat the best dog food possible. But, with so many choices, how do you know which one is the best? Business Insider ranked the best dog foods on the market, comparing..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Snack and Sip Healthily This Holiday Season [Video]

Snack and Sip Healthily This Holiday Season

It’s time to no longer be in denial that the holidays are around the corner and instead, start your healthy snacking and sipping in preparation of the holiday season today! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Here Are the Do’s and Don’ts of Treating Your Dog to Thanksgiving Food [Video]

Here Are the Do’s and Don’ts of Treating Your Dog to Thanksgiving Food

Here Are the Do’s and Don’ts of Treating Your Dog to Thanksgiving Food. With Thanksgiving upon us, it's only natural that dog owners may be tempted to share the festive food with their pups...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published