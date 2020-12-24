Global  
 

This video shows how heavy rain and flooding across the country brought a wet Christmas to many Brits

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
This video shows how heavy rain and flooding across the country brought a wet Christmas to many Brits.

Torrential rain began to fall in Gloucestershire, Cambridgeshire, and East Anglia on Wednesday.

In East Anglia, emergency services including the fire brigade were called out to the mammoth amount of incidents and 48 fire engines were dispatched in a six-hour period.This video was shot on the 24th December 2020.


