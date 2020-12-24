Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci reassures children, says he personally vaccinated Santa Claus

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Fauci reassures children, says he personally vaccinated Santa Claus

Fauci reassures children, says he personally vaccinated Santa Claus

Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured children that he personally visited Santa Claus at the North Pole, and vaccinated him.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Don't worry kids, Dr. Fauci said he vaccinated Santa Claus

With anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic permeating this holiday season, children may be worried...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •HNGN



Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Doctor Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published