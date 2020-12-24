Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem
Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the
West Bank city of Bethlehembegan early on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestiniansecurity forces were deployed at road blocks to organise the entry ofcelebrants, and Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity were beingdisinfected by city workers.
