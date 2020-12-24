Global  
 

EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:37s
On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish [Video]

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published
UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve [Video]

UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit countdown: 7 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 7 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit trade deal.
Hereford Times


U.K., EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last

Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right into Christmas Eve...
CBC.ca


Brexit: MPs told they may be recalled early if there is a trade deal with the EU

MPs were warned they could be recalled from the Christmas recess next week if a post-Brexit trade...
Belfast Telegraph


Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact [Video]

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact

Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:08Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published