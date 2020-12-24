EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal
UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970
The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit trade deal.
Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right into Christmas Eve...
MPs were warned they could be recalled from the Christmas recess next week if a post-Brexit trade...
